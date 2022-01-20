Falkirk and West Lothian house prices increased in November

Stock photo.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the Falkirk Council area achieve 10 per cent annual growth.

The average Falkirk house price in November was £154,156, Land Registry figures show – a one per cent increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices also increased by per cent, and Falkirk slightly underperformed compared to the 1.2 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Falkirk rose by £14,000 – putting the area 22nd among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The average West Lothian house price in November was £196,303, Land Registry figures show – a 1.3 per cent increase on October.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Lothian rose by £27,000 – putting the area third among Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

Buyers paid 7.4 per cent more than the average price in Scotland (£183,000) in November for a property in West Lothian. Across Scotland, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £271,000.

Buyers paid 15.6 per cent less than the average Scottish price in November for a property in Falkirk.