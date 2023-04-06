Falkirk and the Forth Valley area is a 'hotspot' for social enterprise

Businesses that re-invest their profits into a social or environmental mission, social enterprises are all over the Forth Valley area.

Dial-a-Journey – which provides accessible and affordable transport to residents of Falkirk and beyond – is just one of over 180 organisations.

Social enterprises in the Falkirk area also include Pause and Breathe, which provides wellbeing sessions across the region and Sustainable Thinking Scotland,

Falkirk - the home of the world famous Kelpies - is now an officially recognised hotspot for social enterprises

which works to address a wide range of social and environmental issues within the area.

The Social Enterprise Places programme looks to recognise the impact social enterprises make in communities across Scotland and aims to promote, raise awareness, and build markets for social enterprises.

Douglas Westwater, chairman of Social Enterprise Scotland said: “We have heard the difference this has made in previous rounds of Social Enterprise Places and are

delighted to welcome these new areas, where the spotlight will be shone on the vibrant and innovative work being done to transform communities.”

Anthea Coulter, representing Forth Valley, added: “Social Enterprises have always been part of the fabric of our local authority areas in Forth Valley – especially in more rural communities.