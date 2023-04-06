News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk and the Forth Valley area is a 'hotspot' for social enterprise

Forth Valley has been formally recognised this week as a hotspot of social enterprise activity in the latest round of the Social Enterprise Places Scotland programme run by Social Enterprise Scotland.

By James Trimble
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST

Businesses that re-invest their profits into a social or environmental mission, social enterprises are all over the Forth Valley area.

Dial-a-Journey – which provides accessible and affordable transport to residents of Falkirk and beyond – is just one of over 180 organisations.

Social enterprises in the Falkirk area also include Pause and Breathe, which provides wellbeing sessions across the region and Sustainable Thinking Scotland,

Falkirk - the home of the world famous Kelpies - is now an officially recognised hotspot for social enterprisesFalkirk - the home of the world famous Kelpies - is now an officially recognised hotspot for social enterprises
which works to address a wide range of social and environmental issues within the area.

The Social Enterprise Places programme looks to recognise the impact social enterprises make in communities across Scotland and aims to promote, raise awareness, and build markets for social enterprises.

Douglas Westwater, chairman of Social Enterprise Scotland said: “We have heard the difference this has made in previous rounds of Social Enterprise Places and are

delighted to welcome these new areas, where the spotlight will be shone on the vibrant and innovative work being done to transform communities.”

Anthea Coulter, representing Forth Valley, added: “Social Enterprises have always been part of the fabric of our local authority areas in Forth Valley – especially in more rural communities.

"The Forth Valley Social Enterprise Network (FVSEN) and its online directory is bringing these wide-ranging social enterprises together. Through that process we have seen more peer networking, increased awareness of other social enterprises, and a steady growth of newly established social enterprises.”

