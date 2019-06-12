Falkirk and Grangemouth McDonald’s staff team up to help Brightons cancer survivor Ashlee (12)

Staff at three local McDonald’s restaurants are raising funds to help fund life saving treatment for 12-year-old Ashlee Easton.

Employees at Falkirk High Street, Falkirk Central Retail Park and Grangemouth’s Earls Gate Roundabout branches are running raffles and other activities designed to coin in cash for the Braes High School pupil, who was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma when she was just six-years-old, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Her family are trying to raise over £200,000 to enable them to access lifesaving treatment abroad to clear the disease and prevent the cancer from returning. So far the have collected over £34,000 through a variety of endeavours and donations.

After hearing about Ashlee’s story through a teacher at Braes High School, the McDonald’s teams at the three branches got together to raise money through collection cans and buckets.

As well as this, they are running raffles for the customers and giving away prizes, including £250 clothing vouchers, £200 travel vouchers and a cleaning hamper inspired by Instagram cleaning influencer ‘Mrs Hinch’, which will close on Wednesday, June 19.

Lisa Easton, Ashlee’s mum, said: “We’d like to thank all the hardworking volunteers from the McDonald’s restaurants in Falkirk and Grangemouth for all that they are doing. “We cannot begin to say how grateful we are for the support of the team and the customers who have donated so far. The money raised will make a real difference to Ashlee’s future treatment.”

The three restaurants across Falkirk and Grangemouth are owned and operated by local franchisee Elliot Jardine.

McDonald’s community manager Laura Doherty, who is organising the fundraising in the restaurants, said: “When we heard about Ashlee’s situation, we were more than happy to get involved in her family’s fundraising efforts.

“We’d like to thank the restaurant teams for their enthusiasm and hard work and all our customers who have donated so far. If you’d like to help the cause, please do visit the Falkirk High Street, Falkirk Drive Thru or Grangemouth McDonald’s restaurants before Wednesday, June 19 to get involved in the fundraising efforts.”

Visit www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/ashlee for more information.