Falkirk and Grangemouth LGBTIQ+ groups launch new legal advice service
The project, entitled Law Without Labels, is a collaboration between Rainbow Rights and the LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club, two Grangemouth organisations committed to equity and empowerment.
According to the groups, the clinic aims to address the unique challenges LGBTIQ+ individuals often face when navigating the legal system – including discrimination, misinformation, and systemic exclusion.
Whether it is housing insecurity, workplace disputes, relationship breakdowns, or simply understanding people’s rights, Law Without Labels organisers say it is here to help, confidentially, compassionately, and without judgment.
An LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club spokesperson said: “Legal systems can feel intimidating or unsafe for many in our community. This clinic is about changing that, about saying, ‘you belong here, and your rights matter’.”
The launch event will take place from 6.30pm on Tuesday, September 9 at the club's safe space in Grangemouth Community Education Unit.