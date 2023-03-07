Falkirk and District Battalion of the Boys Brigade's TurnaBBouT in pictures

Members of the Falkirk and District Battalion of the Boys Brigade came together for its alternative worship event, TurnaBBouT last week.

More than 300 members of all ages, from 13 companies attended the event at Zetland Parish Church in Grangemouth on Friday, March 3. It was the first event – usually held annually – to take place since before the Covid pandemic.

The battalion colours were paraded by members of 2nd Larbert before the Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Fife, Alan Simpson, read a message from King Charles III.

Those gathered heard a special video message from Jason Leitch, National Clinical Director for the Scottish Government and a former Airdrie BB member.

Proceedings for the rest of the evening were led by the UK National BB Chaplain, the Reverend Stewart Cutler. His lusty singing, led by the Falkirk Baptist Church Band, was enthusiastically echoed from every quarter. He later addressed the assembly on the ‘Marvel’-ous qualities of ‘inclusion’ throughout society without ‘Alien’-ation.

The Peoples Church puppets made a very popular return and performed to enthusiastic encore.

A spokesperson for the battalion said: “Thanks to John Vaughan from 7th Falkirk and his team, another successful TurnaBBouT delivered amidst sound, light, ‘smoke’ and projections reminiscent of any pop concert scene”.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen attended the event and captured these images.

