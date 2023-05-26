News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Falkirk Ambulance Station given makeover by Forth Valley College art students

Brightening up the workplace for staff at Falkirk Ambulance Station were staff and students from Forth Valley College.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th May 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:34 BST

Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) staff at the station in Grangemouth Road, directly opposite the Falkirk college campus, approached the art department to see if they come up with some creative work for the mess room and downstairs corridor which they said were “looking drab”.

Lecturers Angie McLaren and Michael Denzey thought it was a great opportunity to do something worthwhile and helping the group of eight students to create work they could add to their portfolio. This would be used for any future college or university application as a record of what they had achieved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The students set to work immediately and came up with some great ideas in collaboration with the SAS staff, eventually producing three pieces for different walls.

Hayley English from SAS holds the mural with Forth Valley College students and lecturers Angie McLaren and Michael DenzeyHayley English from SAS holds the mural with Forth Valley College students and lecturers Angie McLaren and Michael Denzey
Hayley English from SAS holds the mural with Forth Valley College students and lecturers Angie McLaren and Michael Denzey
Most Popular

Those on the art and design course were joined by painting and decorating students to ensure that the station was given a great new look.

Related topics:Forth Valley College