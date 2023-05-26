Falkirk Ambulance Station given makeover by Forth Valley College art students

Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) staff at the station in Grangemouth Road, directly opposite the Falkirk college campus, approached the art department to see if they come up with some creative work for the mess room and downstairs corridor which they said were “looking drab”.

Lecturers Angie McLaren and Michael Denzey thought it was a great opportunity to do something worthwhile and helping the group of eight students to create work they could add to their portfolio. This would be used for any future college or university application as a record of what they had achieved.

The students set to work immediately and came up with some great ideas in collaboration with the SAS staff, eventually producing three pieces for different walls.

Hayley English from SAS holds the mural with Forth Valley College students and lecturers Angie McLaren and Michael Denzey