Falkirk air cadets are flying high into 2020

Falkirk’s air cadet squadron is one of the largest in Scotland, and offers a packed programme covering eveything from flying to the chance to enjoy foreign travel.

But while it enjoys a healthy membership there’s still room for new recruits, and this month the focus is specifically on adult volunteers.

This is because 2020 is predicted likely see a large increase in young people joining the squadron, and more adults are needed to give up some of their free time to help youngsters enjpy the air cadet experience.

With a base in Bellsmeadow in the heart of Falkirk, 470 (Falkirk) Squadron attracts young people aged 12-17 from a wide area, and once they can stay until they are 20.

As the sponsored youth organisation of the Royal Air Force, the air cadets aims to provide opportunities for recruits to develop “crucial life skills and enjoy extraordinary experiences”.

Drill, target shooting and valuable first aid skills are among the staple activities carried on week to week.

There are also squadrons in Denny and Grangemouth for those who find these more easily accessible from home.

Flying Officer Marc Esson (34), a volunteer for a number of years, said: “I dropped into my old squadron to see if they needed extra help and spent four years as a civilian instructor before commissioning as an officer in the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, assisting the squadron’s commanding officer.”

He likes volunteering because “I get to do all the activities that I loved doing as a cadet, but from the perspective now of organising and leading them so that a new generation of cadets get as much enjoyment as possible”.

Marc added: “Joining the air cadet organisation as a volunteer is the most rewarding thing I have ever done and I’d thoroughly recommend it to anyone who wants to see young people get the chance to develop.”

You can find out more by emailing 470@aircadets.org