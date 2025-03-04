Falkirk adviser Lesley earns national award for helping to support local businesses

By James Trimble
Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:54 BST

An adviser has been rewarded for the support she gives to businesses and fledgling entrepreneurs who need some extra help getting their firms off the ground.

Lesley Pickles earned herself a Recognition Award at the Business Gateway staff conference in Edinburgh last month.

The Falkirk business adviser was selected from a list of nominees submitted by business owners who have directly benefited from the guidance, expertise, and commitment of Business Gateway’s dedicated advisers.

Business owners praised Lesley for giving “invaluable advice and guidance”, with one person saying she “has been like an additional member of the team”. Hugh Lightbody, chief officer at Business Gateway, said: “I’d like to share my congratulations with Lesley on receiving a Recognition Award. Lesley and the rest of our staff go above and beyond every day to help businesses thrive.

Lesley Pickles receives her Recognition Award from Business Gateway chief officer Hugh Lightbody (Picture: Submitted)Lesley Pickles receives her Recognition Award from Business Gateway chief officer Hugh Lightbody (Picture: Submitted)
“These awards are a testament to their dedication and the tangible difference they make in supporting entrepreneurs through challenges and opportunities. We are so pleased to have been able to recognise and celebrate their achievements.”

Business minister Richard Lochhead praised the dedication of Business Gateway staff.

He said: “Scotland’s businesses are the heart of our economy, and the role Business Gateway plays in supporting their growth and resilience cannot be overstated. These awards highlight the remarkable impact that Business Gateway staff have on the success of entrepreneurs and business owners across the country.

“I congratulate all the recipients and nominees for their hard work and commitment.”

Business Gateway supports over 50,000 people each year to start a new business or to grow and develop their existing business. The service helps create between 7000 and 10,000 new businesses each year.

