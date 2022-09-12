Falkirk acts to play Linlithgow Folk Festival
Two top turns from Falkirk will be gracing the Linlithgow Folk Festival with a song or ten this weekend.
Falkirk School’s Trad Band – joined by members of the Falkirk Fiddle Workshop – are set to play the Nora Devine Stage on the afternoon of Saturday, September 17 and later that day The Tonkerers will get toes tapping in the Linlitgow Rose Social Club,
This year’s festival kicks off on Thursday, September 15 and will stage a number of musical events and activities on Friday and over the weekend.
First held in 1999, the annual celebration of traditional music, dance and song in the Royal Burgh is now firmly established on the traditional music scene throughout
the UK and it attracts visitors from far and wide.
Sadly the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 – although online events did take place.
Last year a highly successful mini festival took place in the Burgh Halls garden.
A Linlithgow Folk Festival spokesperson said: “This year’s event will build on that success and re-introduce concerts and sessions. Most of the sessions will take place
inside the Black Bitch Tavern and, weather permitting, outside in the impressive beer garden.
"The pub has always been the spiritual home of the festival and the organisers are delighted that, once again, Linlithgow’s most famous watering hole will be centre
stage during this year’s proceedings.
"The festival gets underway on Thursday with a Stramash at the Black Bitch Tavern and sessions will take place there throughout the weekend. Friday will see a
welcome return to the town for The Sorries, fresh the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
"On Saturday there will be a performance by popular Falkirk group The Tonkerers, who play a wide range of music, including their own energetic arrangements of folk
and country songs.
"The festival’s Nora Devine Stage allows performers the opportunity to appear at the very heart of the festival. Traditionally held at the Cross on the Saturday and Sunday, the stage will take place in the Burgh Halls Garden in 2022."
Visit the website for times, locations and more information on this year’s festival.