Fair Queen and Strathcarron fundraiser, 82, cut ribbon on new Bo'ness show homes

The town’s Fair Queen and an intreprid fundraiser have opened two new show homes in Bo’ness.

Sophie Rutherford and David Levin, 82, cut the ribbon on the new Robertson Homes’ show homes at Meadowside.

It was the second official event for 12-year-old Sophie as she begins her year of office and she was accompanied by parents Linzi and John and Bo’ness Fair vice chairman Tom Burns.

Linzi said: “Sophie is really enjoying the role and this was a lovely event. The show homes are absolutely stunning, gorgeous, and she and her friends loved deciding which of the bedrooms they liked the best.”

Fair Queen Sophie Rutherford and fundraiser David Levin cut the ribbon on the Robertson Homes' show houses. Pic: Contributed

David trekked 82 miles over ten consecutive days to mark his 82nd birthday in March raising vital funds for Strathcarron Hospice with his ‘Walkie – Talkie’ around Linlithgow Loch.

In recognition of David’s extraordinary fundraising efforts, Robertson Homes also made a donation of £820 to the hospice.

Claire Kennedy, the hospice corporate fundraiser attended the launch to accept the cheque and said: “We are so grateful to both David for his amazing walk and to Robertson Homes for this wonderful donation.

“The hospice is part of the Bo’ness community and we rely on donations to provide two thirds of our funding.”

The two properties unveiled – the Mitchell Garden Room and the Everett Grand – showcase Robertson Homes’ trademark combination of space, light and contemporary design. With open-plan living areas, high-quality finishes and thoughtful layouts, they are designed to meet the needs of modern family life.

When complete, Meadowside will feature 109 four, five and six-bedroom homes, offering a variety of spacious designs ideal for families looking to settle in this sought-after location with views across the River Forth.

With strong early demand, the first families are already moving into the development, bringing the vision for a thriving new community to life.

Sharon Spinelli, Robertson Homes sales director, said: “We were delighted to welcome so many people from Bo’ness and beyond to celebrate the opening of our stunning new show homes.

“Having Sophie and David with us made the event especially memorable. David’s fundraising is truly inspirational, and we are proud to support him and the hospice with our donation.

The show homes at Meadowside are open Thursday to Monday 10.30am to 5.30pm with Fprices currently starting at £454,995.