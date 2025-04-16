FAI to be held after death of Falkirk man who called NHS 24 several times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will begin next month into the death of a Falkirk man.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Rodger, 27, stopped breathing while family members were taking him to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Christmas Day 2020.

He had called NHS 24 on several occasions earlier that day.

Mr Rodger was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Thomas Rodger died while being taken to FVRH. Pic: Contributed

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a First Notice to begin the court process for a discretionary FAI into his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will explore the circumstances of Mr Rodger’s death, with particular focus on the actions of NHS 24 in the triage of calls to the service.

The purpose of a FAI includes determining the cause of death; the circumstances in which the deaths occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 29 in Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Thomas Rodger occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary FAI should be held.

“An FAI will allow a full public airing of the evidence of the procurator fiscal’s wider investigations with interested parties. The evidence will be tested in a public setting and be the subject of an independent judicial determination.

“Mr Rodger’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”