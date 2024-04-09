Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) will take place later this year to look at the circumstances around the death of James Murray.

The 54-year-old died near junction 1 of the M8 westbound in Edinburgh on August 23, 2022 near Hermiston Gait roundabout when his trailer became unsettled causing both the tralier and lorry to fall.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has said a Preliminary Hearing will take place on May 17 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, with the FAI on October 9, 10 and 11.

The lorry driver died following the road accident in August 2022. Pic: File image

The Inquiry will be held on 9, 10 and 11 October 2024.

The purpose of the inquiry will include determining the cause of death; the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

It is anticipated that the Inquiry will consider whether there were any defects in any system of working which contributed to the death.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of James Murray occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.