FAI finds young prisoner's death in Polmont YOI could have been prevented

A sheriff has criticised the Scottish Prison Service following the death of a 20-year-old young man in Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

Jack McKenzie, from Glasgow, died in his cell in September 2021 after being passed the drug etizolam.

He had been on remand at Polmont for rape and sexual assault charges – which he denied – since January of that year.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) which took place at Falkirk Sheriff Court found there was a realistic possibility his death could have been avoided if the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) had replaced a door in his cell.

In his determination Sheriff Simon Collins said “poor practice must be investigated and sanctioned, not ignored and therefore – apparently – condoned”.

Mr McKenzie died three years after two other young people took their own lives in the YOI.

Katie Allan, 21, and 16-year-old William Brown - also known as William Lindsay - died in the institution in 2018.

Their joint FAI heard that both inmates were vulnerable while at the facility near Falkirk and Sheriff Collins - who presided over both inquiries - made 25 recommendations including for the prison service to make definite and practical steps to make cells safer.

Mr McKenzie was pronounced dead in his cell at 7.57am on September 3, after taking his own life which was deemed “unpredictable” in the FAI determination.

He had been confined to his cell following an “aggressive” outburst attributed to drugs on September 1.

His death could have occurred between 3am and 7.36am, the inquiry found, however, two prison officers tasked with a hatch check just after 6.30am did not do so sufficiently, and a total of seven recommendations have been issued to SPS regarding improvements.

One of them is that the two prison officers should have been disciplined for failure to carry out the adequate hatch check.

The determination added: “The purpose of imposing a sanction is not to criticise prison officers for the sake of it, but to seek to drive up standards in the hope – in the present context – of preventing the deaths of further young prisoners by suicide.”

A six-month deadline was set for SPS to reduce “abusive and bullying verbal behaviour, drug dealing, and to respond to physical disturbances” during the night.

On September 1, 2021 Mr McKenzie had been due to attend court and thought there was a chance he could be released.

During the day he became agitated and was assessed as being under the influence of an illegal substance.

He was placed on observations and put into isolation where he was only released from his cell for about 20 minutes in a 24-hour period.

The inquiry heard the drug etizolam had been passed into his cell in the early hours of September 3 and he had been shouting from the windows.

A prison officer should have checked he was in his cell at 6.30am. The officer looked through the hatch, did not see him but took no further action.

An hour later the tragic discovery was made.

Sheriff Collins said it was well known within the SPS for at least three years prior to Jack's death that a door in his cell presented an obvious suicide risk.

He said doing nothing was not a reasonable option.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: "We would like to offer our sincere condolences and apologies to the family of Jack McKenzie for his sad death and the failings identified in this report.

"We are grateful to Sheriff Collins for his recommendations, which we will fully consider as we continue to deliver systemic change, at pace, in a way which keeps young people in our care safe, during one of the most challenging and vulnerable periods of their lives."

The justice secretary confirmed the Scottish government would formally respond to the sheriff's report by July 11.

Justice secretary Angela Constance said: "Deaths from suicide in custody are as tragic as they are preventable, and Jack's death should not have happened whilst he was in the care of the state.

"I have been clear that there needs to be systemic change and action at pace to ensure we prevent avoidable deaths in custody.

"Work is well under way to put in place the necessary reforms to make our prisons safe and rehabilitative."

Following the publication of the determination, Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The sheriff’s determination, which makes significant recommendations in relation to ligature anchor point identification, reduction and prevention and the checking of cells, is extensive and detailed.

“The FAI followed a thorough and comprehensive investigation by the Procurator Fiscal who ensured that the full facts and circumstances of Jack’s death were presented in evidence. "