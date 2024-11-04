Fab abbey brew and pastry crust chew: Falkirk area football club scores big with Buckfast pies

A football team’s fans cannot get enough of the Buckfast and steak pie combination which is selling like hot cakes at the club.

Not only are Camelon Juniors FC doing well on the pitch, they are also causing a stir in the stands thanks to the introduction of the new pies, which contain a sauce mixed with the popular tonic wine.

The snacks, created by Forth Valley firm Rendalls, are almost as good at the East of Scotland Football League First Division club’s performances this season.