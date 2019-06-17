Extra support announced for young carers in Falkirk

Young carers aged 11-18 across the Falkirk district are to benefit from a new nationwide package of discounts and opportunities, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The offers included in the Young Scot project have been designed by young carers themselves and include discounts at certain stores and leisure venues, free cinema tickets and CV advice.

There are also opportunities for businesses in Falkirk to get involved to support local young carers.

It is the first element of a wider package of support announced in September 2017 by the First Minister that also includes the forthcoming Young Carer Grant and free bus travel for recipients of the grant.

Ms Sturgeon said: “This government has always been committed to improving carers’ rights and providing them with the support and extra help they deserve.

“We want as many young carers as possible to access these discounts and opportunities which will enable them to enjoy themselves and look after their own health and wellbeing. I would encourage young carers to sign up through the Young Scot website to make the most of these offers.”

Louise Macdonald, Chief Executive of Young Scot added: “Young carers make an extraordinary contribution to individual lives and the local community in Falkirk.

“We are delighted to be able to support young people with caring responsibilities across Scotland through a package co-designed and piloted directly with them.”

“The fantastic range of additional discounts and opportunities will support young carers aged 11 – 18 to care for those important to them, develop as young people and to make the most of their free time.”

The launch of the Young Carers Package coincides with the introduction of Young Scot’s new Membership Service, enabling Young Scot cardholders to discover all the discounts, Rewards and additional opportunities available to them. Verified registration is provided via myaccount, the secure sign-on service for online public services in Scotland, through Young Scot’s partnership with the Improvement Service.

To find out more about the Young Scot Carers Package visit www.young.scot/young-carers