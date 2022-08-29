Extension plans for award winning Stenhousemuir store
Falkirk Council has given the go ahead for a convenience store to extend its premises.
By James Trimble
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:54 am
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:57 pm
Jawad Javed lodged an application with the local authority on Tuesday, June 14, to extend the Day Today store, in 168 Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir and planners, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, August 26.
The successful planning application comes after the popular shop marked its fifth anniversary and achieved its latest award – the Rising Star honours at the Independent Achiever’s Academy (IAA) in July.