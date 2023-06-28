News you can trust since 1845
Expansion: Good news for Stenhousemuir nursery school's new modular building proposal

Falkirk Council’s own children’s services had lodged a planning application with the local authority to expand one of its nursery schools.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST

The plans, which were lodged and validated on Wednesday, November 22 last year, looked to install a “modular building” at Inchlair Nursery School, in Valeview, Stenhousemuir, which currently offers fully flexible childcare for a core of 30 hours per week during term time.

On Tuesday, June 27, planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission for the installation to go ahead.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (PIcture: Michael Gillen)The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (PIcture: Michael Gillen)
