Expansion: Good news for Stenhousemuir nursery school's new modular building proposal
Falkirk Council’s own children’s services had lodged a planning application with the local authority to expand one of its nursery schools.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST
The plans, which were lodged and validated on Wednesday, November 22 last year, looked to install a “modular building” at Inchlair Nursery School, in Valeview, Stenhousemuir, which currently offers fully flexible childcare for a core of 30 hours per week during term time.
On Tuesday, June 27, planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission for the installation to go ahead.