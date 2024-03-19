Exciting new cycle route aims to bring more visitors to the Falkirk area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Round the Inner Forth’ is a 70-mile circular trail which follows National Cycle Network Route 76 along the shores of the Inner Forth.

Starting at the Forth Bridges, the route travels through the area’s impressive landscapes to Culross and Stirling, before turning back via Blackness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A colourful new logo and signage, which alludes to the rich built and natural heritage of the Inner Forth, has been created. In addition to the new branding, visitors can access a two-day tour itinerary and six meticulously crafted day trips, complete with accompanying maps which can be viewed online.

The newly rebranded cycle route opened this week (Picture: Submitted)

It is hoped the route, which is easily accessible from Falkirk, will encourage visitors and locals alike to get on their bikes and experience area’s “hidden gems”.

The rebrand has been led by Climate FORTH (Furthering Our Resilience Through Heritage) group in conjunction with Sustrans Scotland, one of the organisations making up the Inner Forth Futures partnership.

During the rebranding process, a group of representatives from the local tourism industry came together at a series of workshops, run by Braw Talent, to co-design the logo and brand identity, which appears on signage along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Stead, project manager for Climate FORTH, said: “The new identity of the route allows cyclists and walkers many opportunities to explore what the Inner Forth has to offer, in a sustainable way. We look forward to hearing how people have explored the lesser-known heritage of the region through this route.

"Our biggest thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund, players of the National Lottery and to Sustrans Scotland for providing vital funding to make this vision become a reality.”

Cosmo Blake, principal network development manager for Sustrans Scotland, added: “As well as creating a new brand identity, we hope the six new cycling day trips and directional signage will encourage more people to make sustainable choices when exploring the Inner Forth estuary.”