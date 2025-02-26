Excitement for Carron and Carronshore Gala queen elect Inaaya and her retinue as rehearsals begin

Preparations are well under way for this year’s Carron and Carronshore Gala.

This month the lucky youngsters chosen for retinue roles have been meeting at Carronshore Community Centre to start their rehearsals ahead of the big day in June.

Carron Primary pupil Inaaya Sajid is excited and looking forward to the summer gala when she will be crowned Gala Queen for 2025.

With the retinue chosen and rehearsals beginning, the next few months are a busy time for the organising committee as they work hard behind the scenes to make sure everything runs smoothly on the day.

And they are promising another day of fun for all the family this year when the gala takes place in Gairdoch Park on Saturday, June 7.

The committee’s ongoing fundraising task continues to ensure enough money is available to host the gala.

Their last fundraiser – a prize bingo on Saturday night – raised over £1600 for the event and they are looking forward to their next event on Saturday, March 8.

An evening with psychic Jim Clark will take place at Carronshore Community Centre with tickets priced £20 including a disco afterwards.

Tickets are available through the Carron and Carronshore Gala Facebook page.

This year’s gala retinue are: Queen Elect – Inaaya Sajid; Maids of Honour – Amelia Gillespie, Jessica Armstrong; Herald – Mason Ure; Ladies in Waiting – Adaeze Okeke, Alice Clark, Freya Wilson, Skye O’Donnell; Courtier – Euan McDuff; Flower Girls – Cassie Dolbear, Grace Morton, Lexi Anderson, Lucy Middleton; Page Boys – Adam Armstrong, Calvin Cieslar, Kade Noble, Kodie McWhinnie; Flag bearers – Emily Mair, Eva Burden, Harper Docherty, Khianna Barr, Lewis Wyllie, Nathan Reid; Fairy Queen – Sophie Mair; Fairies/Pixies – Arabella Sommerville, Avianna Lennon, Ayda Turney, Barbara Smolka, Brieaca Neil, Brooklyn McWhinnie, Elizah Wilson, Elle Simpson, Emily Patrick, Erin Gow, Katie Dawson, Lexie Middleton, Lily Clark, Millie Morrison, Olivia O’Malley, Rayvanshi KC, Tilly Gibson, Finlay Cunningham, Ismail Moqsud, Kayden Murray, Jack Thompson; Dowager Queen – Megan Henderson; Dowager Maids of Honour – Aileigh Frendo, Amber McAinsh.