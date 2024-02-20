Excitement builds as Carron and Carronshore Gala Day retinue come together for first rehearsal
The youngsters who were lucky enough to be chosen for retinue roles in this summer’s gala gathered at Carronshore Community Centre on Sunday evening for their first rehearsal.
Carronshore primary pupil, Megan is excited and looking forward to being crowned Gala Queen on Saturday, June 1.
With the retinue chosen and rehearsals beginning, the next few months are a busy time for the organising committee as they work hard behind the scenes to make sure everything runs smoothly on the day.
The popular community event returned last summer following a two year absence as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and another day of fun for all the family is promised for 2024.
The committee’s ongoing fundraising task continues to ensure enough money is available to host the gala, with the next fundraising event happening this weekend.
A bottle bingo event is planned on Saturday, February 24 at Carronshore Community Centre. All proceeds will go towards this year’s gala.
Doors open at 6.30pm with eyes down at 7pm. Tickets are priced just £1. Those attending can bring their own drinks and snacks, with children welcome as long as they are accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
The gala committee are also currently taking bookings for stall pitches at the gala.
Full details on the stalls, and how to get tickets for the bottle bingo, can be found on the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day Facebook page.
This year’s retinue are: Queen elect – Megan Henderson; Maids of Honour – Aileigh Frendo, Amber McAinsh; Herald – Angus McCartney; Ladies in Waiting – Alice Dolbear, Emily Watson, Millie Ritchie, Murrin McArthur; Courtier – Asher Mackie; Flag bearers – Avah Simpson, Declan Carson, Grace Moore, Milena Clark, Oliver Leslie; Flower Girls – Annabella Lumsden, Freya Polson, Millie Kilpatrick, Sophia Lattka; Paige Boys – Cupar Sobolewski, James McArthur, Kodie Paterson, Liam Henderson; Fairy Queen – Arya Dickson; Fairies – Addison Munnoch, Bella McPhee, Emily Bradshaw, Emmy Brown, Evie Batchelor, Evie Marren, Grace Hogg, Harper Clark, Heather-Anne Greig, Kiera Carson, Lily Dalgetty, Lucy Milligan, Naomi West, Sophie Martin; Dowager Queen – Rosie Moore; Dowager Queen’s Maids of Honour – Ava Coffield, Jessica Wilson.