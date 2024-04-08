Excitement bubbling over for coffee shop’s plans for new outlet in Falkirk's Callendar Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Supreme Group lodged the application with Falkirk Council on February 12, looking for permission to make a number of alterations to the kiosk.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission for the proposal to go ahead on Friday, April 5.

According to the online documents, the application relates to the development of the kiosk at Callendar Park – located near the public toilets and children’s play area – which had historically offered food and drink to visitors to the park, but the building had been damaged and has lain empty for some time.

The documents stated: “This application relates to the repair and refurbishment of the kiosk to bring it back into beneficial use as a food and drink outlet including new cladding, lighting, menu stand and extraction system.”

Planning officers concluded the works to be carried out at the existing building would have not impact on surrounding trees.

The online plans show the proposed new logo on the kiosk as Lily & Rose – which already operates a catering unit near the children’s play area – stating the “new fascia signage” will be applied in a font to “font to match existing Lily & Rose branding”.