Ex Runrig musician opens a new school in Falkirk

Talented musician – and music producer – Brian Hurren announced his very own Brian Hurren Music Academy will be opening its doors to students at the start of next month.

Brian, who has owned and run a music school in Stirling for over a decade, is set to launch his new venture, located at The Tattie Kirk, in Cow Wynd, Falkirk, on

December 1 – but will be holding a special “grand opening” event on Saturday, November 27 between noon and 4pm for people to stop by for a chat and check out

Former Runrig keyboard player Brian Hurren is opening a music school in his home town

the new premises, range of gear and instruments available and find out more about classes and upcoming events.

Pouring his years of experience as a professional musician and his passion for music into the new school, Falkirk-born Brian hopes it will play a part in inspiring and teaching the next generation of musicians.

In fact he admitted it had been one of his ambitions to open a music school in the town.

“I had music lessons in the Cow Wynd when I was young," said Brian. “That’s where my passion for music began. I’ve been lucky that playing music has taken me all over the world and given me some incredible experiences.

"I’d like to pass some of that knowledge and passion on, back where it started.”

The Brian Hurren Music Academy is a real family run business, with Brian and his partner Caroline Cooper – who has worked behind the scenes in the music industry for years – steering things in the right direction.

Brian said: “The focus of lessons at BHMA isn’t just about learning an instrument, it’s about developing the student’s confidence and creativity and giving them a solid foundation and appreciation for music.

“Lots of people remember learning an instrument when they were young and for many it wasn’t an enjoyable experience, and they gave up. Yet young people love joining bands and working creatively with their friends.

"Music is a social activity, so we often put the students into bands during lessons and we’ve found that type of peer learning works so much better than sitting a young person on their own in front of a book for an hour.”

During their music workshops students – ranging in age from four to teenagers – can choose to focus on learning a specific instrument or take the opportunity to learn

a range of instruments, including lessons in keyboard, piano, guitar, drums and bass, as well as music technology.

"We have a selection of musical instruments and technology to help make learning music both fun and creative,” said Brian.

Students can work on solo performances, performances within a band and then work with Brian in the studio to record their progress.

Brian said: “As well as focusing on specific instrument technique, this format gives the student the chance to develop a thorough understanding of the building blocks of

music including reading and writing music, working within a key signature, chordal work and developing parts within a recording or band performance.”

