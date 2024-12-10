Ex dockers still delight in reunions 18 years after they packed it in at the Port of Grangemouth
Ian Campbell organised the most recent gathering and realised he and his ex workmates had enjoyed almost two decades of catch ups since they stopped working down at the Port of Grangemouth.
Ian said: “It was great to celebrate 18 years of meeting up with each other. We worked together down at Grangemouth for 35 years – some of us even longer than that.
"I just thought it would be a good thing to meet up every once and a while. I didn’t think we end up doing it for 18 years. There can be between 10 and 15 of us, depending on holidays.”
To mark the occasion Ian organised a cake for the lads to enjoy.
Ian and the ex dockers plan to meet up again for a blether and banter in February next year.