Everyone's welcome to join The Kelpies Canter sponsored walk for Christian Aid

Last year's participants in the Kelpies Canter sponsored walk for Christian Aid. (Pic: Alan Murray)

The Kelpies will form the backdrop of a charity’s sponsored walk this weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Aid is once again hosting its Kelpies Canter on Saturday, September 14 at the Helix Park.

The family friendly 5km walk will see participants help to raise money for the charity, which works to help end poverty in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the walk to support Christian Aid.

Participants should register from 10am at the Great Lawn in Helix Park before the sponsored walk begins at 10.30am.

Last year representatives from seven local churches were among those walkers to take to the park’s paths for the cause.

Christian Aid is a Christian organisation that insists the world can and must be swiftly changed to one where everyone can lead a full life, free from poverty.