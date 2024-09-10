Everyone's welcome to join The Kelpies Canter sponsored walk for Christian Aid

By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Sep 2024, 06:40 BST
Last year's participants in the Kelpies Canter sponsored walk for Christian Aid. (Pic: Alan Murray)placeholder image
The Kelpies will form the backdrop of a charity’s sponsored walk this weekend.

Christian Aid is once again hosting its Kelpies Canter on Saturday, September 14 at the Helix Park.

The family friendly 5km walk will see participants help to raise money for the charity, which works to help end poverty in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the walk to support Christian Aid.

Participants should register from 10am at the Great Lawn in Helix Park before the sponsored walk begins at 10.30am.

Last year representatives from seven local churches were among those walkers to take to the park’s paths for the cause.

Christian Aid is a Christian organisation that insists the world can and must be swiftly changed to one where everyone can lead a full life, free from poverty.

