Everyone welcome to join Falkirk's Ecumenical Easter services

Several churches in Falkirk are joining together for Holy Week and Easter services starting next Monday.

These will take place at 7pm from Monday to Friday as congregations join together for ecumenical services.

There will also be a Walk of Witness through the town centre and an open air service on Easter Sunday morning.

On Monday, April 14 the Stations of the Cross will take place at St Francis Xavier Church; Tuesday, April 15 there will be a service at Grahamston United Church; Wednesday, April 16 there will be Quaker Worship Sharing at Christ Church; and Thursday, April 17 there will be Maundy Thursday services at Trinity Church with an informal communion and Christ Church where there will be Eucharist and footwashing.

A previous Walk of Witness through the town centre. Pic: Scott Louden

On Good Friday, from midday the Walk of Witness will take place, starting at St Francis Xavier Church and proceeding up the High Street to the Bandstand.

That evening there will be a Good Friday service at Grahamston United Church.

On Easter Day there will be an Ecumenical Service at Princes Park, Slamannan Road starting at 8.30am.

All are welcome to join in any or all of the services.

