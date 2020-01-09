Everyone in Falkirk invited to join 2020 Race for Life

Organisers of this year’s Cancer Research UK Race for Life in Falkirk are inviting everyone to join them at the annual event in June.

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the town later in the year but are no longer restricted to female participants.

This means everybody can be part of the empowering Race for Life movement and show support for the 31,700 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Scotland.

And as a special offer, anyone who signs up in January can claim a special 30 per cent off the entry fee of all Race for Life events including 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids by using the code RFLJAN30.

The local Race for Life events take place at Callendar Park on Sunday, June 21 and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Lauren Robertson, Cancer Research UK’s event manager for Falkirk, said: “This year, our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

“We’re sending a heart-felt message to anybody who’s thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn’t got round to it.

“This is your year – please seize the opportunity to register in January and become part of the Race for Life community.

“Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. Participants take part at their own pace – taking as much time as they like to complete the course. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog or a run.

“Although ‘Race’ features in the name, our events are not competitive. Instead, ‘the Race for Life’ is about our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k and 10k, events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Lauren added: “This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org