Events to mark VE Day 80 planned in Carronshore

By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
An event to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe will take place in Carronshore next week.

The special event to mark Victory in Europe (VE) Day, organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum, will take place at the village’s war memorial on Thursday, May 8.

The evening will commence with a remembrance service at the memorial at 7pm, led by Reverend Andrew Moore of Carronshore and Bothkennar Church.

Following the service all attendees are invited to enjoy light refreshments at the Blackmill Inn & Kitchen.

A service of remembrance to mark VE Day 80 will take place at Carronshore War Memorial on Thursday, May 8. (Pic: Scott Louden)A service of remembrance to mark VE Day 80 will take place at Carronshore War Memorial on Thursday, May 8. (Pic: Scott Louden)
At around 8.50pm, participants will gather for a ‘Light of Peace’ parade. They will return to the war memorial while holding lights, torches or lanterns as part of a nationwide tribute.

Across the UK beacons and lanterns will be lit with the flames representing the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.

John McLuckie, chair of Carronshore Heritage Forum, said: “We extend a warm Carronshore welcome to veterans and current serving military personnel, their families and friends, as well as residents.

"We are confident the event will be another success for Carronshore.”

The Carronshore Heritage Forum aims to honour and preserve the rich history of the community, and this event marking VE Day 80 will be a meaningful and memorable occasion for all who attend.

March 8, 1945 marked the Allied victory in Europe and the end of World War II in Europe. The news resulted in millions celebrating the end of the war across the country with street parties, dancing and singing. It marked the end of six years of bloodshed in Europe which left 382,700 British Armed Forces members and 67,000 civilians dead.

