Events commemorating D-Day landings taking place across Falkirk district
The commemorations mark June 6 when the Allied invasion of Europe began in 1944 as troops landed on the beaches of Normandy in France.
Code-named Operation Overlord, American General Dwight D. Eisenhower was supreme commander of the operation that ultimately involved the coordinated efforts of 12 nations in the air, on land and sea to end the war in Europe and defeat Nazi Germany.
The Ancre Somme Association has organised two events with the first at 10am in Bonnybridge Memorial Garden when the 80th anniversary flag will be raised.
At noon there will be a wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in Camelon Road, Falkirk.
There will be another wreath laying ceremony at the Bainsford war memorial in Dawson Park.
The final event will be at Carronshore war memorial and is organised by the local heritage forum. Taking place at 7pm, it will be led by the Reverend Andrew Moore, minister of Carronshore and Bothkennar Church.
Provost Robert Bissett will be attending all events.
Baillie Billie Buchanan, who is also president of the Ancre Somme Association, said: “This is a significant date in history. We are profoundly privileged to have the opportunity to remember and give thanks to the selfless sacrifice and unwavering service of all who took part.
"It is our duty to preserve for future generations the sacrifices made not just in the Normandy campaign but in all other theatres of war to all those who fought and died to ensure the freedoms we have today. We must never ever forget.”
