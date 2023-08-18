The 10-year-old P6 Echiline Primary School pupil loved every minute of the big day, including her crowning by only the second gent in history to do the honours, Ernie Hinks.

However, her favourite part came in the morning as her proud parents Jen and Matt and wee brother Rhys (8) watched her being collected from their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jen said: “She said her favourite part was being in the convertible with Herald Oliver Taylor and Fair court convener Elinor Dobie.

Ernie Hinks is only the second man to do the honours, preparing here to crown Queen Casey Costello. (Pics: Alistair Pryde)

“She smiled from start to finish but she particularly loved waving to all the crowds along the route.

“It was lovely for us seeing her have such a good time; I’m not usually emotional, but even I teared up as she left the house!

“A neighbour’s wee girl, Eve, who is only four, loves Casey and when she spotted her in the crowd her face lit up. It was lovely for us to witness that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disaster almost struck on Friday night though as a gust of wind blew over the arch, landing on Jen's car – much to Matt’s horror and him swearing he’ll never do another one.

Herald Oliver Taylor was word perfect with the proclamation.

But even the lads in the family have been converted into Fair fans.

Jen joked: “Rhys didn’t want to take part but when he went back to school this week, he said the Fair was the highlight of his holiday – even above our holiday with his best friend! I think we’ve converted him but Matt’s adamant he’s never doing another arch!”

The Costellos had a huge amount of support from family, friends and neighbours who were invited to a street party on Saturday night to bring their Fair fun to an incredible end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fair committee chairwoman Jane Harkin was delighted that everyone played their parts so well.

She said: “Casey loved every minute of it, as did Ernie who is only the second man in history to crown the Queen – the first being in 1966.