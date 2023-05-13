News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Eurovision: Where to see Eurovision live across Falkirk district cinemas tonight

Eurovision is on tonight - and you can see it all on the big screen in Falkirk district

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 13th May 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 13:55 BST

Two cinemas will be getting into the party spirit, screening the global event live for local fans.

Tickets for the actual spectacle in Liverpool were scarce and went quickly - and getting anywhere to stay down south cost an arm and a leg – but the good news is anyone fancies watching it in the company of other Eurovision fans can see it broadcast live at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness and Cineworld in Falkirk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the Hippodrome is going all out to bring the party to town. Its Eurovision night is being hosted by award-winning Scottish drag sensation Reba Martell, and the bar will be serving Eurovision themed drinks and refreshments.

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham on stage (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham on stage (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham on stage (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Fans attending are encouraged to dress up with e Eurovision theme – think Bucks Fizz, Conchita or Abba – and there prizes for the best dressed!

It all kicks-off at 7:30pm, with the show starting live from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool at 8:00, with Mae Muller representing the United Kingdom with I Wrote A Song.

Related topics:FalkirkLiverpoolCineworldTicketsBo'nessABBA