Eurovision: Where to see Eurovision live across Falkirk district cinemas tonight

Two cinemas will be getting into the party spirit, screening the global event live for local fans.

Tickets for the actual spectacle in Liverpool were scarce and went quickly - and getting anywhere to stay down south cost an arm and a leg – but the good news is anyone fancies watching it in the company of other Eurovision fans can see it broadcast live at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness and Cineworld in Falkirk.

And the Hippodrome is going all out to bring the party to town. Its Eurovision night is being hosted by award-winning Scottish drag sensation Reba Martell, and the bar will be serving Eurovision themed drinks and refreshments.

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham on stage (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Fans attending are encouraged to dress up with e Eurovision theme – think Bucks Fizz, Conchita or Abba – and there prizes for the best dressed!