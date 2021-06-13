Euro 2021: Watch Denny Primary School head teacher go Tartan Army daft
A head teacher of a local primary school has gone online to tell her pupils – in no uncertain terms – they can watch Scotland’s match against the Czech Republic on Monday.
Rachel Coull posted a video on her Denny Primary School Twitter account, which starts off with her trying to “justify” giving the pupils time off from their school work to watch the game, which kicks off at 2pm tomorrow.
By the end she is decked out in tartan, telling the youngsters “yes sir you can boogie”.