Euan Anderson Memorial Trophy once again draws the crowds in Polmont and raises charity cash

Euan Anderson was only 25 when he died while playing five-a-sides at the Little Kerse playing fields.

The Falkirk fan from Polmont had an undiagnosed rare heart condition and despite valiant efforts of those around, nothing could be done to save him.

His relatives were later told that he had ARVC – arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy – which is a genetic condition and very hard to detect.

Last year, his family organised a football tournament in his memory with the winning team receiving the Euan Anderson Memorial Trophy and, such was it’s success that they organised it again at the weekend.

This year they also held a junior tournament at the end of June and will be hosting a female tournament this weekend.

As well as the football games, there were lots of activities for children and a disco, along with live music, in the evening.

Euan’s sister, Emily Thomson said the family had once again been astonished at all the support they received.

She said: “We are so grateful to all the teams who took part and those who came along to cheer them on.

"A big thank you to everyone who donated raffle prizes and of course our business sponsors for sponsoring the teams.

"Also a huge thank you to the team Galaxy Sports for continually supporting us and making the day possible.”

All money raised will go to the British Heart Foundation and the Galaxy Foundation to help buy more defibrillators. It will also let them continue to expand and develop the facilities within the local community.

1 . Euan Anderson Memorial Trophy Euan Anderson's family with the Memorial Trophy teams were contesting on Saturday, July 6.Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . Euan Anderson Memorial Trophy And the competition is underway.Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Euan Anderson Memorial Trophy There was lots of fun activities for the youngsters to get involved in too.Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales