News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Euan Anderson Memorial Day: Teams and crowds turn out at Little Kerse to support family of Polmont man who died of rare heart condition

A family’s tribute to their much-loved son and brother has raised funds for the British Heart Foundation and the Galaxy Foundation.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 17:24 BST

Sadly Euan Anderson of Polmont died on July 5 last year while playing football at Little Kerse. The quantity surveyor was only 25.

His family then discovered that he had the rare genetic heart condition ARVC – arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Former Graeme High pupil Euan, who worked for Elmwood Projects in Glasgow, was a huge football fan and was a regular at Falkirk FC games, as well as loving to play the sport himself.

His family wanted to do more to raise awareness of heart conditions and planned an event in Euan’s memory. They organised a memorial day, including a football tournament. which took place at Little Kerse on Sunday with the winning team presented with the Anderson Cup. His loved ones hope this will become an annual event.

There was also lots of music from local bands, as well as a bouncy castle and activities for youngsters.

Euan's mum, dad, sisters and family with the trophy being played for in the Euan Anderson Memorial Cup competition.

1. Euan Anderson Memorial Day

Euan's mum, dad, sisters and family with the trophy being played for in the Euan Anderson Memorial Cup competition. Photo: Dave Johnston

Photo Sales
A bird's eye view of Little Kerson and the great turnout.

2. Euan Anderson Memorial Day

A bird's eye view of Little Kerson and the great turnout. Photo: Dave Johnston

Photo Sales
Who is going to lift the trophy?

3. Euan Anderson Memorial Day

Who is going to lift the trophy? Photo: Dave Johnston

Photo Sales
Euan's sister Emily Thomson with all the team captains and the trophy.

4. Euan Anderson Memorial Day

Euan's sister Emily Thomson with all the team captains and the trophy. Photo: Dave Johnston

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:British Heart FoundationGlasgow