Euan Anderson Memorial Day: Teams and crowds turn out at Little Kerse to support family of Polmont man who died of rare heart condition

A family’s tribute to their much-loved son and brother has raised funds for the British Heart Foundation and the Galaxy Foundation.

Sadly Euan Anderson of Polmont died on July 5 last year while playing football at Little Kerse. The quantity surveyor was only 25.

His family then discovered that he had the rare genetic heart condition ARVC – arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Former Graeme High pupil Euan, who worked for Elmwood Projects in Glasgow, was a huge football fan and was a regular at Falkirk FC games, as well as loving to play the sport himself.

His family wanted to do more to raise awareness of heart conditions and planned an event in Euan’s memory. They organised a memorial day, including a football tournament. which took place at Little Kerse on Sunday with the winning team presented with the Anderson Cup. His loved ones hope this will become an annual event.

There was also lots of music from local bands, as well as a bouncy castle and activities for youngsters.

