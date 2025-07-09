Euan Anderson Cup in memory of 'football daft' Polmont man at Little Kerse in 20 pictures

Euan Anderson was only 25 when he died while playing five-a-sides at the Little Kerse playing fields in 2022.

The Falkirk fan from Polmont had an undiagnosed rare heart condition and despite valiant efforts of those around, nothing could be done to save him.

His relatives were later told that he had ARVC – arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy – which is a genetic condition and very hard to detect.

Every year since, his loved ones have organised a football tournament in his memory where teams compete for the Euan Anderson Cup.

This is the third year the event has taken place and it fell on the anniversary of Euan’s death, July 5.

A dozen teams took part in the tournament and Euan’s family are grateful to all the local businesses who sponsored each of them.

The winning team – but only after a penalty shoot out with Recyclean Ltd – was captained by Ross Marchi and sponsored by Drummond Laurie Chartered accountants.

Thanking everyone for taking part, Emily Thomson, Euan’s sister, said: “We are still in the process of counting the monies raised. This year, we’ll be raising funds for the Euan Anderson Foundation, which – alongside continuing to support our friends at the British Heart Foundation – will be focusing on a number of local heart health initiatives.

"These include: offering free CPR and defibrillator training; raising awareness of hidden heart conditions in young people; and working with community partners to install more defibs in high-priority locations.”

The family also unveiled a memorial garden for Euan at Little Kerse.

Emily added: “We are so grateful to everyone who supported us to allow the day to go ahead. The team at Galaxy sports Little Kerse, all our amazing business sponsors, Ruby Adam photography who captured the day, Daniel Anderson who has kindly come along every year to sing and play all Euan's favourite songs, all the players and referees and, of course, all the family and friends who come along and support the day.

“Everyone had a hand in keeping Euan's memory alive and sharing his story in the hope of saving another's life.”

Winners of the Euan Anderson Memorial Trophy for 2025 Drummond Laurie Chartered Accountants in the new memorial garden with Euan's family.

The final was played between Drummond Laurie in blue and Recyclean Ltd and it went all the way to a penalty shoot-out.

All to play for in the final.