Errant canines currently under protective custody at Falkirk Police Station
Both dogs were found on Sunday, November 2.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are asking for help to locate the owners of these two dogs currently at Falkirk Police Station. If you recognise either dog please contact Police on 101 with the relevant incident number and help us reunite these dogs with their owners.”
A black and white female collie dog was found in Lomond Drive, Langlees, and brought to Falkirk Police Station at 8.45pm on Sunday, November and was wearing a collar and a tag. The incident reference number for this dog is PS-20251102-2843.
A blue female Stafffordshire terrier dog was found in the Newtown area of Bo’ness at around 5pm on Sunday, November 2. The reference number for this dog is PS-20251102-2384.