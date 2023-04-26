Erica and her pals looking forward to their right royal day in the Grangemouth sun
The coronation of King Charles III takes place next month but Grangemouth youngsters have a date circled on the calendar in June when their own Queen will be crowned.
The most excited youngsters this year are from Sacred Heart Primary School, which is providing the Queen and the royal retinue for the year’s Grangemouth Children’s Day on Saturday, June 17.
And the pupil looking forward to the big day the most is Queen elect Erica Harvey, 10, who will be the centre of attention during the parade down Kingseat Avenue and
Abbots Road and the crowning ceremony in Zetland Park on the big day.
This year popular local hairdresser Michaela Tripney, whose skills have been an invaluable asset to the event over the years, will be doing the honours and crowning P6 pupil Erica.
The Children’s Day committee held the first weekend rehearsal earlier this month and were blown away by the speeches stating that all the pupils “knocked it out of the park".
The official photographs by Zoe McKay have now been taken and, of course, The Falkirk Herald has now captured Erica and the royal retinue in all their pre-big day glory, so the final countdown to Children’s Day is well and truly on.
Grangemouth Children’s Day royal retinue 2023:
Queen – Erica Harvey
Maids of Honour – Hope Jackson and Natalia Kokoszka
Ladies in Waiting – Molly Dollard, Evie Gillespie, Olivia Halliday, Layla Horne, Lily-Grace McConville, Isla Robertson, Amy Sinclair and Jorja Watt
Courtier – Severin Bhosale
Herald – Lochlan Lees
Pageboys – Joseph Mooney and Blair Rafferty
Flowergirl – Lily Watson