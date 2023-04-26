News you can trust since 1845
Erica and her pals looking forward to their right royal day in the Grangemouth sun

The coronation of King Charles III takes place next month but Grangemouth youngsters have a date circled on the calendar in June when their own Queen will be crowned.

By James Trimble
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST

The most excited youngsters this year are from Sacred Heart Primary School, which is providing the Queen and the royal retinue for the year’s Grangemouth Children’s Day on Saturday, June 17.

And the pupil looking forward to the big day the most is Queen elect Erica Harvey, 10, who will be the centre of attention during the parade down Kingseat Avenue and

Abbots Road and the crowning ceremony in Zetland Park on the big day.

Grangemouth Children's Day Queen elect Erica Harvey - centre back row - with her royal retinueGrangemouth Children's Day Queen elect Erica Harvey - centre back row - with her royal retinue
This year popular local hairdresser Michaela Tripney, whose skills have been an invaluable asset to the event over the years, will be doing the honours and crowning P6 pupil Erica.

The Children’s Day committee held the first weekend rehearsal earlier this month and were blown away by the speeches stating that all the pupils “knocked it out of the park".

The official photographs by Zoe McKay have now been taken and, of course, The Falkirk Herald has now captured Erica and the royal retinue in all their pre-big day glory, so the final countdown to Children’s Day is well and truly on.

Grangemouth Children’s Day royal retinue 2023:

Queen – Erica Harvey

Maids of Honour – Hope Jackson and Natalia Kokoszka

Ladies in Waiting – Molly Dollard, Evie Gillespie, Olivia Halliday, Layla Horne, Lily-Grace McConville, Isla Robertson, Amy Sinclair and Jorja Watt

Courtier – Severin Bhosale

Herald – Lochlan Lees

Pageboys – Joseph Mooney and Blair Rafferty

Flowergirl – Lily Watson

