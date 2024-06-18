Epic adventure awaits fans as Comic Con Falkirk comes to town
The Howgate Shopping Centre is set to transform into a bustling hub of pop culture awesomeness as Falkirk Comic Con comes to town.
Organised by Falkirk Delivers and BGCP, the event promises a day packed with fun, excitement for fans of all ages.
Over 60 amazing vendors will be on hand enabling visitors to discover a treasure trove of merchandise, collectables, comics and more.
A dedicated gaming room filled with the latest video games and interactive experiences provides a gamer’s paradise and can be found in the Falkirk Delivers office at 104 High Street, next to the Steeple.
There’s also a chance to meet and greet some iconic characters including the legendary Optimus Prime and Bumblebee from Transformers, as well as Deadpool, Venom, Spiderman, Sonic and Knuckles and Bluey and Bingo.
Face painting and arts and crafts activities will also be happening at the Steeple square throughout the day.
The event runs from 10am to 4pm.
Stefanie Paterson, event organiser from Falkirk Delivers, said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring Comic Con to Falkirk this Saturday. This event is all about celebrating our love for pop culture while also supporting our local businesses by driving footfall and supporting the community by providing free town centre events.
"We can’t wait to see everyone come together for a day of fun and excitement.”
For more information on Saturday’s events, including the times of the character meet and greets, visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.
