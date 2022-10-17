Envy Gowns fashion show in Falkirk's Howgate Centre
Shoppers in the Howgate Centre were treated to a fashion show of stylish dresses and jewellery at the weekend.
Two shows took place on Saturday organised by two businesses in the Falkirk shopping mall – Envy Gowns and Chisholm Hunter.
The event gave people a chance to see the new season gowns available from Envy, as well as the stunning jewels to finish off their glamorous look.
The shows provided a splash of colour for the weekend shoppers who were an appreciative audience for the dresses which were suitable for all ages.
