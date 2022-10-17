News you can trust since 1845
The models who took part in Saturday's fashion show

Envy Gowns fashion show in Falkirk's Howgate Centre

Shoppers in the Howgate Centre were treated to a fashion show of stylish dresses and jewellery at the weekend.

By Jill Buchanan
38 minutes ago

Two shows took place on Saturday organised by two businesses in the Falkirk shopping mall – Envy Gowns and Chisholm Hunter.

The event gave people a chance to see the new season gowns available from Envy, as well as the stunning jewels to finish off their glamorous look.

The shows provided a splash of colour for the weekend shoppers who were an appreciative audience for the dresses which were suitable for all ages.

1. Envy Gowns fashion show

A stunning embellished gown wows the audience

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

2. Envy Gowns fashion show

The audience eager to see the next gown

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

3. Envy Gowns fashion show

A silver grey gown to stun on the dance floor

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

4. Envy Gowns fashion show

The models also wore jewellery from Chisholm Hunter, which also has a branch in the Howgate

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

