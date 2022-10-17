Two shows took place on Saturday organised by two businesses in the Falkirk shopping mall – Envy Gowns and Chisholm Hunter.

The event gave people a chance to see the new season gowns available from Envy, as well as the stunning jewels to finish off their glamorous look.

The shows provided a splash of colour for the weekend shoppers who were an appreciative audience for the dresses which were suitable for all ages.

Envy Gowns fashion show A stunning embellished gown wows the audience

Envy Gowns fashion show The audience eager to see the next gown

Envy Gowns fashion show A silver grey gown to stun on the dance floor

Envy Gowns fashion show The models also wore jewellery from Chisholm Hunter, which also has a branch in the Howgate