Environmental charity's campaign sees 'on the go' litter levels drop in Forth Valley area
Run by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB), the project led to a reduction of littered items such as bottles, cans, single-use cups and food packaging, with a 32.6 per cent decrease in other general litter types too.
The project involved a collaboration between Falkirk, Clackmannanshire and Stirling councils as well as Forth Valley College, and was funded in-part by CCEP (Coca-Cola Europacific Partners).
It was developed as part of KSB’s actions to support the National Litter and Flytipping Strategy (NLFS) Year 1 Action Plan.
The charity has now published a report on the Forth Valley Litter Intervention, which was aimed to raise awareness and tackle food and drink on the go related litter.
An ambitious approach to advertising was also utilised, including digital advertising which helped raise awareness of issues relating to food and drink on the go litter and encouraged people to bin their litter while on the go, and ran for four weeks.
Paul Wallace, campaigns manager at KSB, said: “The Forth Valley Litter Intervention was a brilliant success, having a positive impact on food and drink on the go related litter in Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Falkirk.
“Furthermore, the findings will be invaluable for us to deliver further projects like this. We keep saying the litter emergency didn’t happen overnight and it won’t be fixed overnight, but it’s true. There is still a problem, and we want to continue working in partnership with organisations, communities and businesses to target and address it.”
