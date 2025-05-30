Environmental charity welcomes single use vape ban in Falkirk and Scotland

Keep Scotland Beautiful’s long campaign to see single use vapes banned throughout the country ended in victory as the products will no longer be legally available to purchase from Sunday onwards.

The sale of single-use vapes will be banned in Scotland from Sunday, June 1, after years of campaigning by Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB) and various environmental and health organisations.

KSB, the Marine Conservation Society and ASH Scotland, alongside environmental scientist and campaigner Laura Young, first liaised with Scottish Ministers to call for a ban on the sale of single-use vapes back in 2022.

They highlighted how vapes undermine the principles of a circular economy, cause harm to Scotland’s environment and damage people’s health.

The ban on the sale of single use vapes in Scotland comes into force from June 1 (Picture: Submitted)

Last year, it was estimated that almost five million single-use vapes were either littered or thrown away in general waste every week in the UK – the equivalent

of eight being thrown away per second.

Data collected by KSB highlighted single-use vapes were the fastest growing litter type in 2024/25.

Barry Fisher, KSB chief executive, said: “We first became aware of the impact single-use vapes were having on our environment back in 2022 when members of the public and our volunteers were noticing them more often and asked what could be done.

“I’m proud of the effort we have made, alongside our partners, to see this product banned in Scotland – it shows what true collaboration can achieve.

“Our surveys and supporters have made it clear that this product was becoming more and more common, spoiling our environment and causing danger to wildlife.

“We are dealing with a litter emergency and the last thing we need is single-use products coming to market that can end up discarded harming our environment. This ban will help remove the fastest growing litter item from our streets, parks and beaches and is a welcome step in the right direction, but everyone must dispose of their waste in the correct way.”

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of ASH Scotland, added: “We celebrate the ban of cheap recreational disposable e-cigarettes, which are the starter vaping product for most youngsters who vape, as a vital first step towards halting the alarming upsurge of children vaping in Scotland during the last few years.”

