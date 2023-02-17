Environmental charities call on Falkirk businesses to stop selling single use vapes

Following the Scottish Government’s announcement of a review into the environmental impact of single-use vapes, the environmental charities have teamed up to urging Scottish retailers to follow Waitrose example.

They state, compared to re-useable vapes, which are rechargeable and refillable, disposable vapes come ready to go and only last for around 600 puffs, at which point they become obsolete and require complete replacement.

Consequently, single-use vapes are discarded and purchased repetitively, undermining the principles of a circular economy. When not recycled, the components of single-use vapes, end up in Scotland’s environment.

Charities are calling for businesses to stop selling single use vapes

These materials increase plastic pollution and toxic chemical leakage while microplastics have also been found in in the stomachs of various animals including seafood for human consumption.

Barry Fisher, Chief Executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “The announcement of a review into single-use vapes and their impact on our environment is both timely and necessary.

“However, the time to act is now. We know that 87 per cent of Scottish people believe litter is an issue across the country. Scotland is currently facing a Litter Emergency and single-use vapes are an unwelcome addition. That’s why we are calling on all Scottish retailers to ban sales of the product.

“Cigarette litter in general makes up the biggest chunk of litter we record across Scotland, and we know that single-use vapes are increasing as a new, unnecessary litter type.

“We reiterate our call for action, up to and including a ban on single-use vapes. Whilst we wait for the review we’re calling on all Scottish retailers to follow Waitrose and stop the sale of single-use vapes in their premises.”

Sheila Duffy, Chief Executive of ASH Scotland, added: “The Scottish Government’s review of the environmental harms of single-use e-cigarettes is welcome but retailers should take responsibility voluntarily and show community spirit by removing disposable vaping products from their shelves.”

