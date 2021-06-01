Engineering works will help protect Bonnybridge water supply

The riverbank of the Bonny Water – a 25 metre stretch between Bonnyfield Nature Reserve and the canal in Bonnybridge – will be reinforced after erosion threatened the security of two pipe bridges carrying water and sewage.

Scottish Water will carry out four weeks of work from June 7 to hopefully make the pipe bridges secure for years to come.

Large stones will be laid at the southern riverbank to make an erosion-resistant shoreline and living willow rods will also be introduced to create a barrier – a form of

The works will be carried out on the Bonny Water riverbank for four weeks

river engineering designed to cause the least disturbance by creating a naturalised wildlife habitat.

The pipebridges are an essential part of Scottish Water’s network, as pipes for both drinking water and waste water are located in the area. They serve around 6000

customers in the local area.

Scottish Watrer environmental advisor John Parks said: “Investigations have shown the rate of erosion in Bonny Water’s south riverbank is accelerating, possibly

due to more extreme rainfall events.

"We have essential pipework and as a result it is therefore vital we carry out this work to protect and maintain our customers’ water supply. We are aware of the sensitive nature of this location where there is an array of wildlife and natural habitats and will ensure we do all we can to minimise any disruption.

“We also know this work is taking place near an area of natural beauty and people use the area for recreation and this project should not significantly impact anyone

using the area.”

A temporary track will be put in place off Broomhill Road parallel with the Forth and Clyde Canal, so vehicles and workers can access the site to carry out the

improvements.

Scottish Water has consulted Falkirk Council about this work.