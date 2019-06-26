End of an era for Grangemouth Children’s Day as Violet bows out

The sun was shining on a loyal servant of Grangemouth Children’s Day as she said goodbye to the event she helped organise for the last 30 years.

Committee secretary Violet Cook said took up the role she has held since 1989 because of her husband Lex – whose legendary enthusiasm for the historic annual gathering led to the recruitment of many a committee member.

Violet (79) said: “I’ve actually been involved in the Children’s Day for 50 years – decorating the school and walking in the parade, as well as making flowers for the arches. Then Lex said they were looking for a secretary and I told him I would do it. He said it was an easy job.”

Lex may have been fibbing a little – as Violet soon found out.

“I think everyone thinks it just happens one day in June, but from August you work to get it ready – contacting the school to get the retinue, arranging the procession and getting all the bands involved.”

Violet loved working together with her husband, so when Lex sadly died of cancer aged 80 in 2014, she would have walked away from the committee had it not been for his dying wish.

“He said promise me you will keep the Children’s Day going,” said Violet.

And that she did, for the next four years.

She said: “I think after 30 years it’s time for someone younger to take over and maybe bring some different ideas. I’ll still be on hand if they need any help or advice though.”

Violet, who received tons of flowers and an engraved watch from jewellers Ross Philips, says she will be “lost” with all the spare time she now has, but plans to visit her great grandson Lennox up in Fordyce, in Aberdeenshire, more often.