End of an era as Larbert Thomas Cook staff work their last day

There were tears and laughter as the 67-strong Thomas Cook “family” based in Larbert’s Central said not goodbye but “see you later” on their final ever day with the stricken firm.

Staff, some who had been there since the contact centre first opened its doors in 1997, gathered together to mark their final day.

Around 9000 Thomas Cook employees in the UK were left jobless when the business failed to secure a last-ditch rescue deal and the long-established travel firm went into administration on September 23.

The staff at the Larbert premises were some of the very last Thomas Cook employees still working, but today they came to the end of their 30-day consultation period.

There were smiles mixed with sadness as team members – who said they consider themselves a family rather than work colleagues – vowed to stay in touch with each other after they go theior separate ways.

The staff at the centre said they always “had each other’s backs” and were always on hand for customers through good times and bad – including shocking world events like 9/11.