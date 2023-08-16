End of an era as Falkirk Archaeological and Natural History Society folds

Alison Melville, the current secretary of Falkirk Archaeological and Natural History Society, said she was saddened to report its demise.

Looking back, she said: “The society was founded in 1903 and throughout its 120 year existence has met in various places in Falkirk, latterly returning to one of its former haunts, Arnotdale House.

"It aimed to educate and inform the members and to that end each year there was a varied and wide-ranging diet covering diverse topics such as local archaeological work, especially the Antonine Wall, Scotland’s prehistoric remains and industrial heritage, archaeology beyond our shores and current archaeological advances such as aerial photography and Lidar; not to mention talks on the flora and fauna of our local environment.

A Himalayan birch tree planted in the grounds of Callendar Park to mark the centenary of Falkirk Archaeological and Natural History Society in 2003. Pictured left to right, Alison Melville, then president; Jenny Service, honorary vice president; and Francis Scott, then secretary, holding a commemorative shield presented by Falkirk Council at the time of the centenary. Pic: Contributed

"Then there were the outings, both day-trips to local sites or sailing on the Falkirk Wheel, and the April weekend outings, superbly organised by Jenny Service. These usually explored various archaeological and historical sites in England, from Hadrian’s Wall to the Isle of Man.”

She added that like many societies throughout the country, Covid dealt the death knell.

"When the society resumed in 2022 the number of members had decreased to an unsustainable level leading to the reluctant, if inevitable, conclusion that the society was no longer viable.

"A further blow was delivered when our honorary president, Miss Janet (Jenny) Service, died in June. She had been a member, and committee member, for many years and had served as president for 14 years before becoming an honorary vice president. After a further 16 years in this role she was elected honorary president in 2013.

"It is somehow fitting that both Jenny and the Society passed away within a month of each other.

“As the current secretary, and on behalf of the committee, I would like to take this opportunity to thank members, past and present, for their support, and for the tireless work put in over the years by all the office bearers and committee members.