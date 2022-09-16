Encore performance of Bo'ness silent film festival screening featuring local musicians

New Found Sound is the festival’s flagship youth event which has been part of its programme since the beginning. This unique schools initiative invites talented young people to create and perform music to accompany silent film.

The young musicians were mentored by acclaimed silent film pianist Jane Gardner and tutors with Falkirk Schools Trad Bands/leading folk musicians: John Somerville (Treacherous Orchestra), Capercaillie co-founder Marc Duff and BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2020 finalist Calum McIlroy.

Three piano students will perform their score for Early Birds (1956). Followed by two shorts accompanied by the Falkirk Schools Traditional Bands - Da Makkin o’ a Keshie (1932), and The Coming of the Camerons (1944).

The young musicians performing at the silent film festival earlier this year are set to return.

Falkirk Council community tour co-ordinator James Mennie said: “'We were thrilled to be able to screen these extraordinary films from the National Library of Scotland Moving Image Archive again. When we first screened them during HippFest they were extremely well received and audiences loved the exceptional talent of the young performers who had written the scores.

"I hope audiences in Falkirk will enjoy them just as much and come out in support of all the young people who have worked so hard to put on this event.”

Anna Mayhew, cultural co-ordinator for the Youth Music Initiative said: "It’s brilliant that our young musicians have the opportunity to connect with another artistic form and develop their own sense of musical creativity.

"We have worked with some great short films in the past that really capture Scotland’s rich heritage; this year has been no exception. Our heartfelt congratulations to all the young musicians involved and to the HippFest team on putting together such an inspiring event."

The encore event takes place at Falkirk Trinity Church on September 28.

New Found Sound Encore takes place at Falkirk Trinity Church on Wednesday, September 28 at 7.30pm. Tickets £5/£3, call 01324 506850.