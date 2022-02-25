Enable Falkirk: Third birthday celebration for Awakening the Nightclub

The event in City nightclub runs from 7pm to 10pm and admission is £7.

Set up three years ago by volunteers from the Enable Falkirk branch, Awakening the nightclub is for adults with disabilities.

It regularly attracts people from across central Scotland and gives people a chance to connect with others in a similar situation.

Awakening disability club night celebrating 1st birthday just before lockdown

Organiser Maureen Kilgour said: “We would love to reach those further afield to help people with disabilities connect with others.”

