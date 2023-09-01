Enable Falkirk hosts roadshow to highlight rights of people with learning disabilities

Bringing together Enable members, politicians, and supporters, the roadshow has seen events take place across Scotland to raise the profile of the Rights Now campaign, which urges the Scottish Government to maintain its commitment to introduce new protection laws.

Enable members met with MSPs, including Gilliam Mackay, to discuss the campaign for the new laws and a commissioner role to safeguard the rights of 175,000 people with learning disabilities in Scotland.

The Rights Now! campaign calls for new legislation which ensures people have the right to self-directed care and support, inclusive education and employment and be included and respected in their community.

The Rights Now Roadshow is campaigning to protect the rights of people with learning disabilities (Picture: Submitted)

Enable Falkirk member Lewis McPhail said: “For too long people with learning disabilities have not had equal rights in our society. We have fewer chances in education,

to find work, and to have the support and social care we need. This needs to change and we need to have real equality for people with learning disabilities.

“We are pleased the Scottish Government agrees and has promised new laws to protect our rights. We need a Commissioner role with the powers to hold organisations to account when our rights are not being respected and to make sure everyone knows how we can be fully included in our communities.

"We hope to achieve cross party support for new laws to protect our rights and appreciate the chance to speak to Gillian Mackay and our MSPs across the country to

ask them to support people with learning disabilities in Scotland.”

Gillian Mackay MSP said: "I am delighted to have had the chance to meet people with learning disabilities who live locally at the launch of Enable’s Rights Now Roadshow across Scotland and hear what more we still must to do to ensure people with learning disabilities have equal chances and inclusion in our society, and I am pleased the Scottish Government has pledged to consult on proposals for new laws to protect these rights.