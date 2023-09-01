News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Enable Falkirk hosts roadshow to highlight rights of people with learning disabilities

Enable Falkirk has organised a Rights Now Roadshow in an effort to get new laws to be introduced to protect the rights of people with learning disabilities.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:52 BST

Bringing together Enable members, politicians, and supporters, the roadshow has seen events take place across Scotland to raise the profile of the Rights Now campaign, which urges the Scottish Government to maintain its commitment to introduce new protection laws.

Enable members met with MSPs, including Gilliam Mackay, to discuss the campaign for the new laws and a commissioner role to safeguard the rights of 175,000 people with learning disabilities in Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Rights Now! campaign calls for new legislation which ensures people have the right to self-directed care and support, inclusive education and employment and be included and respected in their community.

The Rights Now Roadshow is campaigning to protect the rights of people with learning disabilities (Picture: Submitted)The Rights Now Roadshow is campaigning to protect the rights of people with learning disabilities (Picture: Submitted)
The Rights Now Roadshow is campaigning to protect the rights of people with learning disabilities (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

Enable Falkirk member Lewis McPhail said: “For too long people with learning disabilities have not had equal rights in our society. We have fewer chances in education,

to find work, and to have the support and social care we need. This needs to change and we need to have real equality for people with learning disabilities.

“We are pleased the Scottish Government agrees and has promised new laws to protect our rights. We need a Commissioner role with the powers to hold organisations to account when our rights are not being respected and to make sure everyone knows how we can be fully included in our communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We hope to achieve cross party support for new laws to protect our rights and appreciate the chance to speak to Gillian Mackay and our MSPs across the country to

ask them to support people with learning disabilities in Scotland.”

Gillian Mackay MSP said: "I am delighted to have had the chance to meet people with learning disabilities who live locally at the launch of Enable’s Rights Now Roadshow across Scotland and hear what more we still must to do to ensure people with learning disabilities have equal chances and inclusion in our society, and I am pleased the Scottish Government has pledged to consult on proposals for new laws to protect these rights.

“Enable does great work for people with learning disabilities in Falkirk and I hope the other events in their Rights Now Roadshow across Scotland are equally successful.”

Related topics:Scottish GovernmentScotlandMSPsFalkirk