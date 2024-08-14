Emotional day for Carronshore family as Callan, 5, starts Primary 1 after a difficult start in life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today will be an emotional day for one Carronshore family as their youngest child heads out the door for his first day in Primary 1.

For Diane Macdonald and her partner Michael McGerty it’s a day they were unsure they would ever see after doctors told them five years ago their little boy might not survive.

But five-year-old Callan McGerty has defied the odds and is heading off to join his new classmates at Carronshore Primary today and his parents couldn’t be prouder.

When Diane was pregnant with Callan her waters ruptured at 14 weeks and doctors told her her baby would likely succumb to infection or have damage to its brain, lungs and liver due to the lack of amniotic fluid.

Callan McGerty, 5, who starts school this week with his proud parents Diane Macdonald and Michael McGerty. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

She was advised again and again by medical staff to terminate the pregnancy, however she refused to give up hope.

Diane, 43, explained: "After my waters ruptured I was told again and again that my baby wasn’t likely to survive and the best thing I could do was to terminate the pregnancy as they didn’t know what was for the baby’s future.

"I was distraught. My friend told me about the charity Little Heartbeats.

"I got in touch with them and they sent me a little care package and a lot of information about pre-term prem babies. The charity was a huge support.

Callan McGerty is excited to be starting school. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"We decided to let nature decide what was going to happen and we carried on with the pregnancy.”

Callan was born by emergency caesarian section at 27 weeks in Glasgow’s Princess Royal Infirmary, weighing just 2lb 10oz.

He was immediately taken to the neonatal unit and put on full life support, but he was off the ventilator within five days.

Mum and dad never gave up hope in their little fighter, even after he developed sepsis at two and a half weeks, almost losing his feet. He also survived a collapsed lung.

The mum of seven said: “It was really really tough. He was really poorly.

"They were pumping him full of medication and he was all swollen, I called him my little Buddha.

"With the sepsis they thought he would lose his feet, but in the end he only lost the ends of some of his toes.”

Callan spent 108 days in three different hospitals fighting for his life before he was able to go home, and it wasn’t until around his first birthday that he was able to come off all oxygen.

However, despite the difficult start to his life, Callan is thriving and he is one of the hundreds of youngsters around the Falkirk district who will be starting their primary school journey today.

Diane said: “He is doing great. He is doing amazing for a child that they said wouldn’t survive. To be starting school, it’s another milestone and I’m just so proud of him. It’s not been easy.

"He was in and out of hospital constantly for the first couple of years of his life, so to get here is a huge achievement. I’m just super proud of him and that he’s made it this far.

"He is looking forward to it. He has a big brother who is going into P3 and he’s excited to be going to big school like him.”