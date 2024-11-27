Emission possible: High schools compete to help Falkirk Council get greener

Falkirk area high schools are making significant reductions in the local authority’s energy use and emissions by taking part in the Schools Energy Challenge.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, which started on October 1, sees schools compete to achieve the largest percentage reduction in gas and electricity consumption compared to the previous year, with cash prizes awarded to the top-performing schools.

The schools taking part are Braes High School, Larbert High School, Denny High School, St Mungo’s RC High School, Falkirk High School, Graeme High School, and Carrongrange High School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approximately 120 pupils across the schools are participating, with groups comprising eco committees and science clubs to school captains with schools winning up to £2000.

Pupils and teachers from Falkirk High School put their heads together to come up with ways to save energy across their school (Picture: Submitted)

Pupils have been tasked with driving efforts to make their schools more energy-efficient by producing creative ideas to reduce energy use, raise awareness, and encourage their peers to get involved.

They have already begun brainstorming and initiating various energy-saving initiatives, including campaigns to encourage switching off lights and appliances, using naturally lit areas during daylight hours, improving insulation, and ensuring heating and ventilation systems are used efficiently.

Some schools are looking into ways to reduce energy use in swimming pools, which are among the most energy-intensive facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support has been offered with workshops running in each school to help students develop their ideas and learn more about energy management. Additionally, teaching resources to guide schools in their efforts have been created.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, Falkirk Council spokesperson for climate change, said: "This competition is a great example of how young people are stepping up to tackle climate change.

"By focusing on reducing energy use in our schools, students are not only helping to lower emissions but are also contributing to Falkirk Council’s broader ambition to achieve net zero by 2030.

“The passion and innovation we are seeing from pupils is inspiring, and it is clear they understand the impact of their actions. This is a competition, but it’s one where everyone wins.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council estimates a five per cent reduction in energy use across its high schools could save £200,000 and prevent 311 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions – the equivalent of planting 15,000 trees.

Visit the council website to view the current standings on the Schools Energy Challenge leader board.